Burgers & Desserts June 7th at Tobermory Legion Br 290

Submitted by Christine Chisholm

Just a reminder that Decoration Day will be held June 8th at 10:30 am at Dunk’s Bay cemetery in Tobermory.

We are still actively seeking floor help for our summer dances. If you can spare some time to help the branch out please contact Kandace at the branch and someone will get back to you with details. Even volunteering one night would help us out. If you have Smart Serve let them know!

June 7th will be our first day of burgers and dessert at the legion. They are held during the summer months after the Meat Draw which takes place every Saturday at 4:30pm. Come early with your friends. Thank you to Stan and Fred who volunteer for the Meat Draw every Saturday. Much appreciated!

Trivia is held every 2nd Friday at the branch. Look for signs at the post office or the legion. Come out alone or with a team (up to 6 people).

Euchre is held the last Friday of every month at 7p.m. Come out and show your Euchre acumen! All welcome!

All biker enthusiasts, come out for the Poker Run on August 16th starting at the Hungry Hiker parking lot.

The Tobermory Auxiliary will be starting their summer bingos June 4th. The doors are open at 6:30pm. Come out, pick your lucky seat and socialize with your friends. If you would like to help volunteer, please contact Kim McIvor.

A reminder: the General meeting will be held June 10th at 8p.m.