CommunityFeaturesHealth SMART Level 1 Class Celebrates Easter April 30, 2025 52 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press Photo: The VON SMART Level 1 Class celebrated Easter at a recent meeting. Front row (L-R): Grace and Helen; Middle row (L-R): Cecile, Cathy and Sherri; Back row (L-R): Carl, Dorothy, Jeanette, Debbie, Darrell and Phyllis. The seniors group meets twice weekly at the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head to exercise and enjoy social camaraderie.