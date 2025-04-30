LHHA Ushers in May Long Weekend with Fish Fry Fundraiser

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

Yes, it is still a little chilly out. However, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s (LHHA) thoughts are turning to our next round of fundraising to help keep our health care local. Believe it or not the May long weekend is just around the corner and our first event this season occurs that weekend. We’re having a Fish Fry, Saturday, May 17th, 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Lion’s Head Arena.

The first long weekend always ushers in the summer season and is a time of renewal, celebration and, frankly endless ‘must do’ tasks. In other words, it’s the perfect time to have someone else do the cooking for you. You get a great meal knowing that the funds raised go directly to our local hospital’s equipment needs.

Are you a returning snowbird? A summer resident? Perhaps a cottager, camper or boater? Maybe you’re a permanent resident who needs to celebrate surviving our brutal winter and ice storm. Treat yourself, come to the Fish Fry and feast away.

The Fish Dinner is $25 per person, $12 for those 12 and under (cash only, please). We advise buying advance tickets as these events usually sell out. The dinner consists of fried fish, potatoes, veggies, a roll, home baked dessert, and tea, coffee or lemonade. A bar will be sponsored by the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula and LIVE music will be provided by Blue Sky Day. What could be better? Celebrate the beginning of the 2025 summer season with a great meal and live entertainment.

Don’t risk losing out. Purchase (cash only, please) advanced tickets from: Scott’s Home Hardware (Lion’s Head) 519-793-3446, Walsh’s Garage (Hwy. 6) 519-793-4625, Susan Hellyer 519-374-5778, Sandy Walsh 519-270-6978, or Susan Lyons (Verna’s, Tobermory) 519-596-2351.

Used Bookstore Opens May 17

Of course, the Fish Fry is just the beginning. The LHHA Used Bookstore opens Saturday, May 17. Come gather your summer reading. We have an amazing collection of fiction and non-fiction. Even better, prices are by donation.

LHHA Plant Sale June 7

Our gardener’s delight plant sale takes place Saturday, June 7th on the grounds between the arena and the Friendship Club in Lion’s Head and our legendary Yard Sale occurs Saturday, July 5th and Sunday, July 6th at the Lion’s Head Arena. Dropping off donated goods is Friday morning, June 4th. Stay tuned for more details closer to the actual event dates.

While the LHHA does the work and organizing of these events we simply can’t do it without you, our extremely generous community. Please remember that this is, and always has been, a community effort. We are a team and without you we couldn’t possibly be as successful as we have been.

Thank you and hope to see you soon at our fundraising events.