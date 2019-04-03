Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Nominated for 2019 Juno – Summer Performances in Sauble & Kincardine

By Marianne Wood



Lion’s Head’s own Samantha Martin and her band Delta Sugar have had a jam packed touring season with a full line up of performances planned this summer.

Fresh off a 3 month tour that took the group through 10 countries in Europe Martin says “We are road weary but the band is firing on all cylinders these days.” Martin & Delta Sugar played 46 shows in 53 days while in Europe, along with 12 shows in late March throughout Alberta and BC.

“We are looking forward to a month off the road before we head back to Europe in May and August, as well as a number of summer festival appearances in Ontario and Quebec with more dates being added every week.” said Martin.

What exciting news for all Peninsula residents to hear that Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar had been nominated for a Juno Award! “It’s been a great year for us, and we are so honoured to have our record “Run To Me” nominated for Blues Album of the Year at the Junos, as well as 4 nominations at The Maple Blues Awards.”

When asked if we might get a glimpse of her performing in the area anytime soon Martin responded “We look forward to bringing the show to The Bruce as often as possible and appreciate all the support that has been sent our way.”

So far, performances have been planned for June 22 at the Sauble Beach town square opening, and July 12 at the Lighthouse Blues Festival in Kincardine.

For more info on upcoming concerts or tour dates visit the Samantha Martin official website www.samanthamartin.ca.

Twitter: @rootsnroll

Facebook: Samantha Martin Music