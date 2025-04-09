30th Annual Spring Auction April 12-19

Media Release

This April marks the 30th anniversary of Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation’s annual Spring Auction. After careful consideration, the Foundation’s Board and staff have made the difficult decision to conclude this event, deeming the 30th anniversary an appropriate time for its culmination. We recognize that the auction has evolved into a beloved local tradition that many look forward to, which made this difficult decision particularly challenging for our team. However, with the increasing funding demands for local healthcare, the foundation must strategically focus on maximizing our fundraising efforts. This decision was not taken lightly and is primarily a response to challenges posed by a heightened staffing workload.

We sincerely thank the local merchant community, “friends of the Foundation”, and our devoted bidders for their steadfast support over the last 30 years.

On a brighter note, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary has been growing its online auction in recent years. We warmly invite you to participate in their annual auction, held every December, which also benefits Bruce Peninsula patient care. As a valued partner, we will actively support the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary by helping promote their auction next fall by sharing links to their online event on our social media channels.

Thank you once again for your continued support of the auction over the years. We invite you to peruse, register and bid on this, our final online auction by visiting www.bphfoundation.com. As usual, the auction boasts a huge selection of merchandise, services, dining, experiences, art and much, much more! Of special mention is a $5,000 gift certificate that can be redeemed at Wiarton Home Hardware Building Centre or Design Centre.

The auction goes ‘live’ on April 12th and closes at 7pm on April 19th, and proceeds will be supporting the purchase of Automated Dispensary Units (ADU) for both Brightshores Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals. ADUs make healthcare safer by ensuring patients receive their medicine quickly and accurately. They help nurses and pharmacy staff work more efficiently, providing them more time to care for patients.

We hope our community understands our operational necessity to pivot in order to effectively serve our community. Ultimately, Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation remains committed to our unwavering mission of keeping care close to home, ensuring the highest fundraising potential through efficiency and effectiveness.