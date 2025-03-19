2025 Learn To Sail Programs Launched by Wiarton Based Brakewinders Sailing Club – Registration Now Open

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Brakewinders Sailing Club of Wiarton is currently enrolling students for their youth and adult sailing programs for the 2025 summer season. Participants are expected to be mobile and able-bodied, must be comfortable in deep water, and while not a requirement, it would be good if they can swim.

CANSail certified sailing program

The Brakewinders Sailing Club has partnered with Ontario Sailing’s Mainsail Program. Participants will be sailing in RS Zest boats, and will learn how to sail independently (with supervision). CANSail certified instructors will teach the basics of: wind direction, points of sail, sheeting, steering, and maneuvering. Students will learn how to adapt to changes in wind speed and direction and perform basic skills in moderate conditions, while gaining the knowledge to enjoy a safe and fun-filled adventure on the water.

Full-time Sailing School ultimate goal

Devin (Peppy) Genner, Commodore of the Brakewinders Sailing Club says due to the goodwill of the Wiarton Yacht Club and Wiarton Marina Ltd, the classes are held at their Clubhouse and the boats are launched from the Wiarton Marina. The non-profit organization, now in its second year of full operation, is run by board members who are all members of the Wiarton Yacht Club. Genner says the ultimate goal is to have a Sailing School in Wiarton and foster a new generation of sailors. About five years ago Genner began building two trainer boats, and with fellow sailors showing interest, the idea for a sailing school grew from there. Current students can also learn to become “coach in training” thus building the ranks of certified instructors to run future classes. Photo Courtesy Brakewinders Sailing Club Photo: Youth participate in week one of the 2024 Learn to Sail program.

Open House to be held in June and July

Two Sunday open houses are planned, one in June and another in July. The public is invited to come out and learn about the programs being offered and even try their hand at sailing.

On-line registration open

Coming off a highly successful 2024 with full classes turning out skilled sailors, many of the students have already signed up to continue their sailing adventure in 2025.

The week-long Youth program has 60 to 65 spaces and is already half full. The one day Adult program offers 10 spaces each class but more classes can be offered if there is demand.

Courses offered in August:

-Youth: Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm, $430 : August 5-8 (Short week! $350) / August 11-15 / August 18-22 / August 25-29

-Adults: Saturday August 9 / Sunday August 1, one day course for $100

To complete an online registration form or find out more information, please go to https://www.brakewinders.ca/home or follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/849661776826070