Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 News

Contribute to Our Community – Join the Legion

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans,

First VP, Public Relations Officer

I think a lot of people see the legion as an exclusive club of sorts, or a secret society with special handshakes. From the outside it does look intimidating, what with the uniforms and marching we see on Remembrance Day. From the inside you find that being a member does not mean that you served, or that someone in your family had served. The legion today accepts new members on the basis that you would like to contribute to our community.

One thing I’ve learned is that much of the fundraising each branch does is to support their community. I asked for a “few” names of organizations we have donated to, and quickly received this “short” list from Sharron Colter:

1. BPDS for the Public Speaking contest (yearly)

2. Lion’s Head and District Food Bank (yearly)

3. Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

4. Lion’s Head Hospital Foundation

5. Women’s House Owen Sound

6. The Chapman’s House for Hospice Owen Sound

7. Make a Wish Foundation

8. Bluewater Regional Science and Technology Fair

9. St. John’s Ambulance

10. Lion’s Head Skate Club

Much of this funding comes from the sale of 50/50 tickets, which are available for purchase at the legion, at By the Bay in Pike Bay, at Rachel’s Restaurant and The Shops at 84 Main in Lion’s Head. The draw takes place on the first Thursday of the month. If your organization would benefit by a donation send your request to: Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202, PO Box 302, Lion’s Head ON, N0H 1W0, and note: “Lottery Chair” on the envelope.

On Canada Day we had an information booth at the Pike Bay Community Park. The weather was great, the turnout excellent, and 50/50 ticket sales were phenomenal. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hello.

Legion 202 is located at 6 Hellyer Road, Lion’s Head just north of Ferndale on Highway 6. Reach us at branch202pro@gmail.com Stop in Thursdays at 1 o’clock to play Cornhole for $3, exceptions are the first Thursday of the month.