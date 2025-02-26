Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Special Council Meeting Minutes January 27, 2025 – 2025 Operating Budget Draft #1

Members Present: Mayor – Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson (Via Zoom), Councillor – Todd Dowd, Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor – Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Deputy Clerk – Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer – Teresa Shearer, GIS/IT Manager – Kara Smith, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron, Fire Chief – Jack Burt, Parks and Facilities Manager – Mark Coleman (Via Zoom)

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to view.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 9:03 a.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

#03-01-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

Consideration of Agenda Items

1. Treasurer Report No. TR 25-04

Re: 2025 Operating Budget – Draft 1

Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron, provided an overview of the Draft 2025 Operating Budget for the following items;

· 911 Addressing

· There was no discussion on this item.

· Roadside Maintenance

o Discussion ensued surrounding efforts to clear trees affected by the emerald ash borer.

· Hardtop Maintenance

o Discussion ensued surrounding the anticipated increase in costs.

o It was noted that the costs in the Roads Needs Study do not reflect the increases observed over the last few years.

· Loose top Maintenance

o It was noted that an increase in the cost of material is anticipated in 2025.

· Winter Control

o It was noted that 2025 marks the final year of the contract for the contract snowplow operators.

§ It was noted that retendering of these positions will occur in the summer of 2025.

o Mayor McIver commended the Public Works Department for their diligent efforts in snow removal.

o It was noted that a major increase in prices for contract plows were observed during the previous tendering process due to the cost of insurance and fuel.

· Beaver Dams (Roadside ditches)

o It was noted that there has been a major increase in beaver activity within the Municipality.

o It was noted that a recommendation from the Drainage Committee and a report regarding proposed methods to address the increased activity will be presented to Council at a later date.

· Public Works Staffing

o It was noted that the Public Works Assistant Manager position has not been filled since 2016.

o It was noted that the position (renamed the Public Works Technician) would work internally regarding administration as well as work in the field for operations.

o Discussion ensued regarding overhead wages.

§ It was noted more information will be provided to Council following the meeting.

· Streetlights

o There was no discussion on this item.

· Lakewood Sewer

o Discussion ensued regarding the reserve fund which will be utilized for the eventual replacement of the infrastructure.

· Tobermory Sewer

o It was noted that a Rate Study is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

o Discussion ensured surrounding the proposed expansion of the Tobermory Sewer.

o It was noted that a report with information surrounding the proposed expansion will be brought to Council at a later date.

· Lion’s Head Water

o It was noted that

o Discussion ensued regarding the true cost of infrastructure regarding reserves for long-term planning.

o It was noted that a review of the water rates will occur within the anticipated Rate Study.

o It was noted that the loan for the system will be paid off in 2027.

· Little Tub and small water systems

o It was noted that a credit is anticipated for 2024 as the Municipality regarding the Tobermory Primary Place Daycare.

o It was noted that inspections of the Tobermory Clinic will be completed by the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA).

· Garbage Collection

o It was noted that 2025 is the final year of the contract with Waste Management for waste and recycling collection.

o It was also noted that 2025 is the last year that the Municipality will be collecting the curbside recycling due to the extended producer responsibility.

o It was noted that a Waste and Recycling Strategy is anticipated to be developed to determine if the contract should be retendered or if waste collection should be brought in-house.

· Waste Disposal Sites

o It was noted that the Waste and Recycling Strategy will also review potential revenue generation to support waste disposal operations.

· Agriculture and Reforestation

o It was noted that the Drainage Committee is currently developing a drainage maintenance schedule to proactively address drainage issues.

Parks and Facilities Manager, Mark Coleman, provided an overview of the Draft 2025 Operating Budget for the following items;

· Airport

o It was noted that the funds requested in Parks and Facility Manager Report No. 25-03 Re: Tobermory Airport Assessment Report are not included within the 2025 Draft Budget as the quote was received after the creation of the Budget.

· Tobermory Harbour

o There was no discussion on this item.

· Lion’s Head Marina

o It was noted that the rate of return on investment for the new docks is 6-8 years. It was further noted that the docks have an expected life-span of 25 years.

o Discussion ensued surrounding fuel sales at the Tobermory Harbour and Lion’s Head Marina.

o It was noted that fuel costs and sales prices are reviewed regularly.

o Discussion ensued regarding the net revenues associated with Tobermory Harbour and the Lion’s Head Marina. It was noted that significant staff effort is required in Tobermory due to the presence of more transient boaters.

· Lion’s Head Doctors Clinic

o There was no discussion on this item.

· Tobermory Medical Services Building

o There was no discussion on this item.

o It was noted that the Janitorial Contract is up for renewal in April 2025.

· The Meeting Place

o There was no discussion on this item.

The Council Meeting recessed for a break at 10:16 p.m.

Due to inclement weather the January 27, 2025, Special Council Meeting was adjourned at 10:19 a.m. prior to the completion of the items on the Special Council agenda.

#03-02-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Draft #1 of the 2025 Operating Budget as information; and

That upon consideration of any comments or input received from the review, Council directs staff to make the necessary revisions for review of Draft #1 of the balance of departments on February 10, 2025.

Carried

Other Business – Nil.

Reading of By-laws

By-law 2025-13

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Special Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, January 27, 2025

#03-03-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the listed by-law be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

Closed Session – Nil.

Adjournment

#03-04-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the meeting adjourns at 10:19 a.m.

Carried