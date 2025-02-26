 Join Our Solar Workshop March 22

Harness the Power of the Sun

Submitted by Donna Cole, Communications, BPBA

Are you curious about solar energy and how it can benefit your home or business? The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and the Municipal Climate Action and Waste Diversion Committee invite you to a special Solar Workshop designed to help you understand the potential of solar power and how you can make the switch to renewable energy. The event will take place on Saturday March 22 from 9:30 am – 12 noon at the Rotary Hall, Lion’s Head.

This informative session will feature expert speakers who will discuss the benefits of solar energy, how solar panels work, and what incentives or programs are available to help you transition to clean energy. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions and connect with others who are interested in sustainable solutions for their homes and businesses.

We are in a cost-of-living crisis and investment in solar, leveraging available incentives, has the potential to significantly reduce electricity costs for your family in the mid to long term.

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA) is committed to promoting environmentally friendly practices and supporting the community in adopting renewable energy. Whether you’re considering solar power for the first time or looking for more details on installation and savings, this workshop is the perfect place to start. Visit BPBA.ca to learn about all our other projects.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn about solar energy, save money and contribute to a greener future.

Register today at https://www.bpba.ca/solar-workshop and take the first step towards harnessing the power of the sun!