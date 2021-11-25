Lion’s Head Skating Club News – Skaters of the Week

Submitted by Lion’s Head Skating Club

The Lion’s Head Skating Club (LHSC) is now in its 3rd month of skating lessons.

Our CANSkaters are working through circuits and they are all making great progress! Our PREstar and STAR Skaters all have their solos and now it’s practice, practice, practice!

Private lessons continue every other Thursday, while off ice training continues every Thursday. Skaters are on ice Tuesdays and Thursdays with an optional Wednesday ice time covered by the Club.

Our Coach Cindy and all our volunteers & Executive are thrilled with the enthusiasm and progress from all our Skaters!