Lion’s Head Summer Music Gets Rave Reviews From Concert Goers

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The highly anticipated 2nd Annual Lion’s Head Summer Music did not disappoint. Music lovers were thrilled with the musical line-up, many saying how pleased they were to be able to listen to such a high caliber of music in Lion’s Head, a series of concerts worthy of larger music venues in the cities.

The Lion’s Head Summer Music presented five concerts during the week of August 7 to 12, 2023.

Due to inclement weather, the opening night event was moved to the Rotary Hall, and the string orchestra Rosin Dust played to a packed venue. The other four nights the weather cooperated and music lovers were able to enjoy the concerts in the beautiful outdoor Harbourside location with the stunning background of the Lion’s Head bluffs, marina and beach.

Co-organiser Dominik Franken always wanted to offer music lovers an opportunity to listen to great classical music in a casual setting. With this goal, he along with fellow musicians Chris Robinson and Carol Mulder, launched Lion’s Head Summer Music. The first year, and now this second year, has been hugely successful. Franken says he was totally thrilled about the turnout and reception of the audience; saying he never knew there were so many classical music lovers on the Bruce.

The string ensemble Rosin Dust started with Handel’s Water Music and performed pieces from composers Antonio Salieri, Richard Myers and Edvard Grieg.

Photo: Rosin Dust performs on opening night of the Lion’s Head Summer Music concert series. By the time the concert was underway, concert goers had filled all the seats on the main floor of the Rotary Hall, with overflow to the upper balcony.

Dancers Betty and Hugh Dunbar of Southampton performed a series of dances. They performed the rumba and tango dances to the Latin American tango music El Tordo and El Mirlo. Guest violin soloist Sarah Pratt-Parsamian played the solo part for the first waltz “Ashokan Farewell”.

The Southampton Concert Band is made up of brass, woodwind and percussion players and is under the baton of musical director John Wills. Wills described the music performed on August 8 to be “generally classical in nature”.

The 40 band members performed 10 concert band pieces from composers including Antonin Dvorak, Leonard Bernstein, Johann Strass, William Himes, Richard Strauss and Charlie Chaplin.

On August 10, the “Music on the Bruce” musicians were featured at Lion’s Head Summer Music. This will mark the third year Sarah Pratt-Parsamian, founder and Artistic Director of “Music on the Bruce” has performed on the Harbourside stage. Billed as an evening of purely classical music, the audience was entertained to Stravinsky’s Three pieces for Clarinet Solo performed by Robert Woolfrey; Ravel duo for Violin and Cello was performed by Sarah Pratt-Parsamian on violin and Tanya Ell on cello; and Clarinet Quartet No.3 Op 7 composed by Crusell performed by Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Sarah Pratt-Parsamian, violin; Tanya Ell, cello and Dominik Franken, viola.

Musical Journey Around the World

Organizers were excited to present a “Musical Journey Around the World” on August 11.

Local Storytellers Paul Conway and Leslie Robbins Conway collaborated with local musicians to relate a story of music, showcasing the international community reflected on the Bruce.

There was music from Germany, Ireland, Scotland, England, Iran, Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

Bagpiper Christopher Macdougall of Wiarton performed two songs. Neda Sarbakhsh of Tobermory performed an Iranian dance. Beige McIntosh sang Hava Nagila and had audience members joining in to dance the Horah (a Jewish wedding dance). Gerry Gregory led the audience in singing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” a South African song made popular by Disney’s “The Lion King” .

Photo: Bagpiper Christopher Macdougall of Wiarton performs at the August 11th “Musical Journey Around the World” concert. Photo: Neda Sarbakhsh of Tobermory performs an Iranian dance at the August 11th “Musical Journey Around the World” performance.

Totally unexpected, a group of young Ukrainian kids vacationing with their relatives in Lion’s Head performed a Ukrainian song to an appreciative audience.

Photo L-R: Mako, Olesia, Zlata, Zakhar and Lina, a group of young Ukrainian children vacationing at the Lion’s Head Beach Motel, performed an impromptu Ukrainian song on Friday night’s “Musical Journey Around the World”.

Choir, Choir, Choir

Three local choirs performed on the closing night, bringing a more modern musical tone with their song selections to the Lion’s Head Summer Music,

The Spirit Singers sang various ballads and folk songs, made famous by singers such as Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Eric Clapton, Carly Simon and Sarah McLachlan.

Up next was a group of local singers who formed an ad hoc choir specially for this event and practiced a song “Sunny Days” which they performed hours later on stage.

The Ladies of Note performed songs by Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and The Andrews Sisters.

Photo: The Ladies of Note performing on closing night.

For the last song, both the Ladies of Note and the Spirit Singers joined their voices and sang “My Lighthouse”, a Rend Collective song.

The event is made possible by financial support from Community Foundation Grey Bruce, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula and donations from the public.

Franken says the patrons attending the event were extremely generous in their donations. Sandra Wilson of Wilson Home Hardware donated the plywood for the Harbourside Stage.

Monies collected are used for expenses related to the performances. Lion’s Head Summer Music would also like to thank Gerry Gregory and Judith Friend, and caterers Karen and Chris Koos who provided a light supper for the musicians.