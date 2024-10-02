Letter: Response to Letter“Fireworks an Arcane Form of…” 

Thanks for including our recent letter to the editor in the latest addition of the Bruce Peninsula Press.

Regarding the letter titled “Fireworks an Arcane Form of Visual Presentation Rife With Issues” printed in the last issue, let’s continue with that mindset, logic and reasoning:

Suggesting to use drones as a form of “visual display” is “rife with issues” as recent immigrants from the Middle East and Ukraine may have “psychological triggers” with their usage. Drones are heavily used in war and terror campaigns in today’s age.

The “environmental impact” of drones is very negative. The drone is primarily made from petroleum products (plastic) and the manufacturing of their batteries depletes the world’s natural resources (cobalt etc). What happens to the drone when it’s expired? To the landfill to cause more pollution?

“Perhaps the most disgusting fact” is that the batteries are made in China with child and forced labour.

It’s easy being an extremist constable in the fun police department. I think the self gratification of believing you’re a social justice warrior clouds people’s judgment/actions sometimes.

Some people will find issues with everything and won’t stop until we’re unable to do anything.

Threatening our local council over such a silly topic when they have much more important issues to contend with, is nonsensical. The majority of Northern Bruce Peninsula residents, including the people around Dorcas Bay and Eagle Harbour enjoy watching a nice fireworks display with their friends and family. Kids especially, it brings them such joy.

Find something useful and pragmatic to complain about and change for the better. The majority rules in democracy.

Best regards,

Joseph Jones