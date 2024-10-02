Letter: I Like Fireworks 2.0

I would like to respond to the letter “Fireworks an Arcane Form…” from the last issue.

I worked for one of the Big Three automakers during my career, so, I don’t have a degree in science, but the letter states that birds and animals can sense barometric changes before thunderstorms to prepare them. Well, I didn’t realize wildlife was different from domestic birds and animals. I knew of a canary, horses and dogs that were scared of thunder and lightning storms.

I also have a lot of faith in our Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Chief. That is why they issue permits for fireworks and brush fires, so they can keep track of when and where they are happening and they are at the ready to respond.

I am very happy and grateful to live in Canada and in Tobermory and not in China where the people don’t have any say in their government or are afraid to say or print things like I’m doing right now. Example: Tiananmen Square massacre, Nanjing massacre. Let China do what they want because we cannot change them.

I do feel sad and sorry for all people, especially our combat veterans and soldiers, who suffer from PTSD and have to deal with thunder and lightning storms, but we live in a world where most of us, especially seniors, as we age, are compelled to deal with increasing physical and mental issues. I belong to this group and have learnt to adapt to these changes.

Is it sarcastic of me to imply that perhaps we should enact a law or petition to stop people from having matches or lighters because it could cause forest fires? How about the helium balloons at children parties that escape in the air and fall into our waters and shores? By the way, I just pick them up and put them in the garbage. Life goes on.

So again, my final word is, Malarkey on your petition. I think a lot of petitions are a form of harassment, and would be curious to see how many of the 1,200 signatures you say you have are people that are on the voters list of Northern Bruce Peninsula because that’s what counts!

Does anyone remember the song that Doris Day sang “Que Sera, Sera” in the 1956 Alfred Hitchcock film, “The Man Who Knew Too Much”? Well remember that our council has more important and pressing matters to discuss in chamber then to reopen the bylaw for fireworks.

Bernard Roy