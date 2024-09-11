Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. News: One Individual Deceased Following Drowning At Sauble Beach

Media Release

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – One person has died following a drowning incident that occurred at Sauble Beach, South Bruce Peninsula.

On August 27, 2024, at 3:46 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce County Paramedic Services and the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department responded to a report of two individuals in distress swimming in Lake Huron.

One individual was brought safely to shore. The second individual was brought to shore and lifesaving measures were performed.

As a result, a 22-year-old from Mississauga was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victims will not be released due to privacy of the family.

The Grey Bruce OPP wants to thank all by-standers for the assistance with the rescue of these individuals.

The OPP encourages all Ontarians to take personal responsibility for ensuring water safety for themselves and their children. It is important for everyone to be aware of proper boating and swimming practices.

SERIOUS COLLISION CLOSES ROADWAY

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – On September 3, 2024, at 2:28 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department and the Grey County Paramedic Services responded to a report of a serious single motor vehicle collision.

Four individuals were transported to a local hospital. A 69-year-old from Neyaashiinigmiing has been pronounced deceased. Three other occupants were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victims will not be released due to the privacy of the family.

Concession 21 was closed between Zion Church Road and Sideroad 20 but has since re-opened.

The Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate this collision along with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

THEFT FROM SKI CLUB – Police Seeking Witnesses

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking witnesses to a theft from a ski club on Sauble Falls Parkway in South Bruce Peninsula.

On August 15, 2024, at 10:28 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a theft of approximately $25,000 from a local ski club. The complainant reported that the items could have been stolen in the preceding three weeks.

Stolen items include but are not limited to:

2018 Ski Doo Skandic Snowmobile, 2004 John Deere Gator, STIHL KM 130R Kombi System (chainsaw/trimmer/cutter), STIHL MS170 chainsaw, STIHL MS230 Chainsaw, Cub Cadet push lawnmower, Floor Jack 2-Ton, Toolbox, Tools, Tree Cutting Tools Axe and hatchets, Bush Barrow Dump Cart.

These items may have been sold locally.

SAFETY FOR BACK TO SCHOOL

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding drivers that students in Grey Bruce County are heading back to school next week after summer break. For drivers, that means maintaining a heightened level of awareness for students getting on or getting off a school bus or when travelling near or through a school zone. A distraction of a split-second can be enough to cause a devastating collision.

Drivers may encounter school buses and increased traffic on their morning or afternoon commutes so they should take that into consideration. Drivers are also reminded to slow down when you see a school bus and give it plenty of space, as it could come to a stop at any time. Remember, failing to stop for a stopped school bus that has its flashing red lights engaged is a serious offence. For a first-time offence, you can be fined from $400 to $2,000 and have six demerit points added to your license.

In Ontario, school bus drivers and other witnesses can report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus. If you are the vehicle’s registered owner, these same fines may be applied to you.

Parents are also encouraged to talk with your children about being safe when going and coming from school. Here are a few reminders for students:

Cyclists under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet by provincial law. Cyclists should also wear bright, reflective clothing to enhance their safety. Cyclists must obey the same rules of the road as all other vehicles.

Pedestrians and those on scooters should stay on sidewalks. If there are none, they should be walking on the left side of the road facing traffic as far off onto the shoulder as possible. Both pedestrians and cyclists should make use of the crossing guards who will be returning to their posts to help our children get safely across the road.

The Grey Bruce OPP will have enhanced high visibility patrols around school zones throughout the coming weeks to ensure drivers and students are following the rules of the road and exercising the appropriate level of caution and care.

Our children’s safety is everyone’s responsibility. Everyone using the roads needs to exercise vigilance, patience and understanding as our students head back to school. We ask you to please do your part to keep our children safe.

CHARGES LAID IN FIRE INVESTIGATION

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – One individual is facing charges after a structure fire at a residence on Berford Street in Georgian Bluffs.

On August 24, 2024, at 6:12 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Berford Street in Georgian Bluffs.

The residents of the home woke up to the fire alarm going off in the residence and noticed smoke from the basement. The fire was extinguished by the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department. The Intertownship Fire Department also assisted with the investigation.

The investigation revealed earlier in the day at 6:00 a.m., the accused was observed on Bruce Street in South Bruce Peninsula near a motor vehicle with incendiary material.

As a result a 65-year-old from South Bruce Peninsula was charged with:

-Uttering threats – cause death of bodily harm

-Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence

-Arson – disregard for human life (two counts)

-Possession incendiary material (two counts)

-Mischief under $5000 (two counts)

-Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

-Assault with a weapon

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN SAUBLE BEACH

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – One individual suffered serious injuries after a crash on Bruce Road 8 in South Bruce Peninsula. Investigators are seeking witnesses to come forward.

On August 22, 2024, at 6.49 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Bruce County Paramedic Services and the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department responded to a report of a collision involving and motor vehicle and a motorcycle on Bruce Road 8 in South Bruce Peninsula.

A 21-year-old from Owen Sound was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

SPIKE IN MOTORCYCLIST FATALITIES SENSELESS AND PREVENTABLE

(ORILLIA, ON) – A sharp increase in motorcyclist fatalities in recent weeks has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) urging motorcyclists and motorists to be alert, cautions and avoid all manner of risky driving when sharing the road.

Thirty six (36) motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year, compared to 23 fatalities at this time last year. In over half of the deaths, the driver action(s) that led to the collision were on the part of the motorcyclist.

Twelve of the year’s fatalities occurred in July, with five more motorcyclist deaths occurring during the first week of August. Excessive speed, loss of control and improper passing are among the driver actions behind the crashes.

Safe, attentive driving on the part of all motorists is all it takes to prevent the senseless loss of life on roadways. Motorcyclists must also do their part to stay safe on our roadways by complying with all traffic laws, which go a long way toward keeping riders and their passengers safe.

Anyone with any information related to this occurrence is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous; you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

