Happenings at the Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202

Submitted by Sharron Colter, Secretary and Public Relations Officer

The volunteers at the Lion’s Head Legion are preparing for the Whitefish Fry Dinner on Tuesday August 13th. It does take more than fifty (50) positions and tasks to plan, coordinate and feed 200 attendees. We thank the community and Legion members for supporting the Fish Fry dinner. The dessert table will include many choices of cheesecake, pies, squares and cake.

The Legion would like to thank the Bruce Men’s Shed for constructing the two wheelchair accessible tables that are now at the Legion to be used during outside events. The Legion also thanks the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula for supporting the construction and material costs for the accessible tables. These special tables will be available for outside events including corn hole on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Corn hole has been well attended and will end after August 29th. You do not have to be a member to play.

Darts will begin October 7 on Mondays and Thursdays (except the first Thursday of the month) at 1:00 p.m. for members and non-members.

The next Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 Membership Meeting will be held on Thursday September 5 at 6:00 p.m. for the executive and 6:30 p.m. for the membership. Evening meetings were planned to encourage the members who worked during the day to attend a meeting. As of Thursday October 3rd, the monthly meetings will return to daytime meetings at 1:15 p.m. for the executive and 2:00 p.m. for the membership. Plan to attend the October 5th meeting to support your executive in their work to keep your Legion viable.

To join the legion phone Chris Mawdsley, membership chair at 226-664540 or e-mail at branch202membership@gmail.com.

For information to share about and with the membership phone Nancy Alleyne at 226-974-2505 or e-mail at br202vetsandseniors@gmail.com. Nancy will send a card, make a visit, or call a member who would benefit by a friendly check-in.

In closing, I would like to say thank you to Martin Hogarth on the occasion of his retirement from keeping the Lion’s Head Legion website updated on a monthly basis. His dedication to updating several Legion websites within Bruce and Grey counties will be missed. Check out the Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 website at lionsheadlegionbranch202@gmail.ca