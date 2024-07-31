Peninsula Bruce Trail Club Announces Return of Hiking Festival October 4 & 5 at Camp Celtic

Submitted by Leslie McBeth, Communications Director

The Peninsula Bruce Trail Club is excited to announce the return of the hiking festival on October 4 and 5.

After a resounding success in 2023, the planning committee has been hard at work to deliver another action-packed festival that will highlight the beauty, biodiversity and resilience of the Saugeen Peninsula, while strengthening interest and support in local conservation efforts.

The theme of this year’s festival asks participants to Listen to the Land. Programs and activities will explore the messages the natural environment shares with us, and will offer the opportunity to better understand and deepen our interconnectedness with the land and others we meet along the way.

Centered at Camp Celtic, a stones-throw from the shores of Lake Huron and Black Creek Provincial Park, the festival hub provides a rustic camp-like atmosphere and a communal setting where participants escape the bustle of life. The festival kicks off on Friday, where participants can choose to start the festivities early at an afternoon program. Then, attend the Friday Night Social to grab a badge, meet fellow hiking enthusiasts, chat with local experts, and explore the grounds. The evening will feature more outdoor activities, food and drink from Tagwerk Farm, and the musical talents of Marshall Veroni.

On Saturday, festival attendees are invited to participate in a variety of hiking and non-hike program options with local experts to Listen to the Land, and marvel at the spectacular fall foliage akin to this time of year. In the evening, attend an optional Camp Classic Dinner and Keynote to swap stories, participate in the silent auction, and hear from Photographer Mark Zelinski on his upcoming book “Niagara Escarpment: Land Between Waters”, which features brilliant landscape, wildlife and cultural photographs of the Escarpment with emphasis on the Niagara Peninsula, Saugeen Peninsula and Manitoulin Island. The show includes photos and stories from his global travels, and his cultural work with museums, Indigenous Elders and Knowledgekeepers.

Tickets are limited. For more information on the festival itinerary, programs and events, and to purchase your ticket visit pbtc.ca/2024-peninsula-hiking-festival

If you have any questions, or would like to support this event, please email pbtchikefestival@gmail.com