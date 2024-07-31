Orange Med-evac Helicopter Transports 13-year-old Girl Injured in Cliff Jumping Accident at Grotto

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

On Friday morning July 26th the Ornge med-evac helicopter landed on the access road to the ferry, where it was met by the ambulance for a patient exchange. The ferry’s load of vehicles and passengers was unable to disembark until the air ambulance left, about half an hour after the ferry arrived.

A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in a cliff-jumping accident at the Grotto, in Bruce Peninsula National Park. The Coast Guard responded in their high-speed Zodiac and brought her to the Marine Operations Base in Tobermory, where she was transferred to an ambulance. The ambulance brought her to the Ornge med-evac helicopter, which airlifted her to Hamilton.