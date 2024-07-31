Local Generosity Helps Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Submitted by Christine Robinson

Generosity is all around us on the Bruce Peninsula. Pictured here is Hopeness resident Phil McNichol with a donation of fresh vegetables and herbs for the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank (LHDFB). Throughout this summer, food bank clients are being offered fresh vegetables on hamper day. Phil has generously dedicated a portion of his garden to growing produce for the food bank, and the “picked-that-morning” veggies have been very much appreciated.

The Food Bank is open every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month throughout the year. Clients are invited to pick food from the pantry, fridge and freezer once a month. For further information take a look at LHDFB facebook page or contact Darlene Myles by phone at 226-923-1936 or by email at lhdfoodbank@gmail.com