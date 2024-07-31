Stokes Bay Community Holds Annual Summerfest

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Stokes Bay community held their annual Summerfest event on 27 July 2024 at the Stokes Bay Community Centre. This popular family oriented event hosted children’s activities and a Fish Dinner.

Starting at 3 p.m., the community kids turned out to participate in free activities such as “Spin the Wheel”. “Nickel Dig”, “Candy Lane”, an escape room and face tattooing. All kids were treated to a free hot dog, lemonade and ice cream. The Fish and Chips dinner was sold out prior to the event.

There was also a Penny Table, with 67 items. Organizer Melinda Spaulding says all the items for the Penny Table were donated by the community. The nickels for the “Nickel Dig” were donated by Barbara Dirckx Real Estate and the sawdust for the activity was donated by Wilson’s Home Building Centre. Photo: Carson, Max and Hunter taking part in “Candy Lane”.

All of the children’s activities are funded from proceeds from the Penny Table and bingo games. The Penny Table and Bingo also fund children’s activities year-round such as a kids karate. Proceeds from the Fish Dinner fund the streetlights in Stokes Bay.