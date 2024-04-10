Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

For the first time in five years, Tobermory United hosted the Good Friday Cantata performed by the Community Easter Cantata Choir, under the direction of David Warder. What a rich and meaningful component to our celebration of Holy Week!

Spring and summer preparations are underway! The Thrift Shop steering team is hosting a meeting on June 7 at noon, including lunch, for all who would like to volunteer at the Tobermory Thrift Shop this summer. Shifts are from 1-4, and are available from Monday to Saturday. If you’re interested, please call or e-mail the church by May 24, and please specify what day(s) of the week you’re available to volunteer. 519-596-2394; tobermoryunitedchurch@eastlink.ca.

Are you ready for the Spring Chicken BBQ? This, and the summer BBQ held on the long weekend in August, are highlights in the Tobermory calendar! Once again, the BBQ will be on a drive-through basis from 4:30-6 p.m. Taking place on Wednesday, May 15, tickets will be available in advance, or the day of, and $25.00 gets you a half chicken, baked potato and sour cream, coleslaw, a roll and dessert. New this year will be a vegetarian option of vegetarian curry (advance orders only). If you’re interested in helping out as a volunteer, please contact Steve Lindsay at 519-851-3411 or at tobermorydreamin@gmail.com.

Please put “To the Tub with Love,” April 18, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tobermory Community Centre on your calendar! This is a free community supper (ham and scalloped potatoes) hosted by the four churches in the community to say “thank you,” especially for supporting the Tobermory Community Outreach Fund, which exists to support people in need in the community.

On April 19, at 7:00 p.m. at Tobermory United, the Tobermory Muses will present “Rugged Wild: A Contemplative Exploration of Connectedness to the Earth,” an evening of readings by the Tobermory Muses and music by peninsula musicians in honour of Earth Day. Priscilla Yellowhead Tobey, member of the Potowatomi Ojibwa Nation, will provide an opening and closing.

On April 28, Tobermory United will welcome Glen Estill as a guest speaker during our worship service. Tobermory United Council has been looking at the Northern Bruce Community Climate Action Plan to see how we might align with its recommendations and goals. Glen Estill is a member of the committee that created the action plan.

Did you know that the shared building of Tobermory United and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Mission will be twenty years old in 2024? An anniversary committee has been struck to brainstorm ways to celebrate and commemorate the building of this beautiful space that has become a hub for many individuals and groups in the community. Stay tuned for details!

Rev. Sheryl Spencer is the minister at Tobermory United Church, 5 Brock St. She has office hours every Friday morning from 9:30 to noon. All are welcome to drop by for a chat or just to say hi!