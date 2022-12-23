Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News Annual Turkey Raffle December 16

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

It is hard to believe that we are just a little over a week away from Christmas and a couple of weeks away from the New Year. Where did the time go? From all of us on the Executive we wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

A large thank you to Brent Robins and crew, first for noticing the sign on Legion street for the branch had fallen down, second for picking it up and third for rehanging it. Hopefully, the sign will remain attached to the pole this time.

The annual Turkey Raffle will take place on Friday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. Come on out and try to win a turkey or ham for your holiday festivities.

If you haven’t picked up your copy of the 9th edition of the Military Service Book; please see Kandice. To date the names and Military Service histories of 88 Tobermory veterans have been listed. WW1, WW2, Korea, Afghanistan and NATO are covered. The Books are free and Kandice has a list of veterans in each book.

To all of the members who have renewed their membership for 2023 Thank you! The Legion stays strong with your great support. If you haven’t renewed your membership yet, you can do so by visiting the branch, e-transfer to donate@tobermorylegion.org, mailing a cheque to P.O. Box 310, Tobermory, ON N0H 2R0 (Atten: Rick Lane), or Royal Canadian Legion Dominion site via credit card. The cost for renewal is $50.00.

Upcoming Events

• Meat Draws – every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome (ages 19 to 100); try to win a dinner. Cost is $7.00 for 3 draws, plus the bonus draw.

• Darts for Fun – every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $2.00 and 10 cents to the duck if you are unlucky or inaccurate (hey, it happens to us all). If darts isn’t your thing, come on out and use the pool table or shuffleboard.

• Euchre – No Euchre in December. See you in January.

• Turkey Raffle – Friday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. Try to win a turkey or ham.

• General Membership Meeting – Tuesday, January 10 at 3:00 p.m. Come on out to have your say; if we don’t hear from you at this meeting then your issue is a non-issue.

• Trivia Night – Friday, January 13, 7:00 p.m. Come on out and test your general knowledge. $10 to the Foodbank.

• Bingo – Every Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Tobermory Community Centre. Come on out for a fun afternoon. Please note that there will be no bingo on December 26 or January 2. Bingo will resume on Monday, January 9th.

Branch Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Please note at the time of this printing hours over the holidays had not been established.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.