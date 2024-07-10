Happenings at the Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202

Fish Fry Dinner August 13th

Submitted by Sharron Colter, Secretary

The Lion’s Head Legion has been busy planning the Roast Beef Dinner on July 9. The Roast Beef Dinner featured peninsula beef from Tyler Hayes. The proceeds of the dinner are used for improvements at the legion and to cover the monthly costs to operate. We appreciate the support from the community and the volunteers who cook, serve and do the dishes after the meal.

The Legion Fish Fry dinner is planned for Tuesday August 13, 2024 at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be available at $25 each. Let us know if you can volunteer or would like to purchase a ticket.

The game of corn hole outside continues throughout July and August on Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. There is a $2.00 fee at the door. You do not have to be a member. If the day is rainy, there will be darts inside. Bring your own darts.

The Legion meeting for members is held on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. during July, August and September. Hope you will attend a meeting in the evening to help make decisions that will benefit the veterans, their families and their community. Through donations to many programs that provide community outreach where there is a need many veterans and their families are assisted. If you know a veteran who would benefit by a visit from the Veteran Service Officer contact Nancy Alleyne at 226-947-2505.

The Lion’s Head Legion would like to hear stories about the veterans in the Northern Bruce Peninsula area so that their story can be included in the Military Recognition Book Volume 12. The goal of the Military Service Recognition Book program is to include all veterans’ stories that are available. Call 519-793-3473 for more information if you have a veteran’s story to have published. The application for the program is also available on the Ontario Command website www.on.legion.ca

Contact Chris Mawdsley if you want to become a legion member at branch202membership@gmail.com or phone 226-668-4540.

The Lion’s Head Legion members would like to thank Martin Hogarth for his many years as webmaster of the Lion’s Head Legion’s website. Martin is retiring. He will be missed for his diligence and loyalty to the mission of the Legion. Martin was always very conscientious while including articles and pictures in remembrance of the many veterans who gave us our freedoms, lest we forget.