Wiarton Legion Branch 208 News: Br 208 Ladies Auxiliary Disbanding

Submitted by Joe Vanderzand, Public Relations Officer

On Sunday, June 13th the executive of Wiarton Legion Branch 208 were able to safely conduct an outdoor meeting.

It is with great sadness that we announce the folding of our Ladies Auxiliary. After 62 years of service and support to our branch, the ladies are surrendering the charter and calling it quits. The branch executive and general membership cannot thank them enough for all the wonderful meals they have prepared over the years. Their financial support has certainly helped to keep our doors open. Their fundraising efforts have also benefitted various charities and community groups, as well as gifts to the veterans living at Gateway Haven. We do hope that any of our Ladies Auxiliary members will consider joining Branch 208 as members, as we value them one and all.

Catering, Luncheon/Dinner Requests To Continue

Branch 208 members will endeavour to take on the catering activities that support local service groups as well as luncheon or dinner requests. Starting in September hall booking and catering requests can be made by calling 519 534-0622 and our head caterer will discuss all options available. Our revised Hall Booking form will soon be completed and will be posted to our website soon. Again all subject to Covid regulations.

Again thank you ladies and members for all your support, we look forward to seeing everyone once the branch is able to reopen.