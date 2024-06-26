Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Special Council Meeting Minutes May 22, 2024 

Members Present: Mayor- Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson, Councillor – Todd Dowd, Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden (Zoom), Councillor – Aman Sohrab (Zoom) (Arrived at 9:23 a.m.)

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk – Cathy Addison, Committee/Licensing Coordinator – Lindsay Forbes

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to view.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the Council meeting to order at 9:02 a.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

#15-01-2024

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

Consideration of Agenda Items – Nil.

Other Business – Nil.

Reading of By-laws

By-law 2024-46

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Special Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Wednesday, May 22, 2024

#15-02-2024

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the listed by-law be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

Closed Session

#15-03-2024

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council moves into Closed Session at 9:04 a.m. pursuant to Section 239(2) of the Municipal Act, 2001, S.O. 2001, as amended, for the following reasons: (b) Personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal employees (Human Resources Matter)

Carried

Reconvene from Closed Session to Resume Council Meeting

#15-04-2024

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council reconvenes from Closed Session at 9:41 a.m. to resume the Council meeting.

Carried

Following Closed Session, Mayor McIver advised that Council approved the minutes of May 13, 2024, Closed Session meeting, Council proved direction to the CAO regarding the human resources matter.

Adjournment

#15-05-2024

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the meeting adjourns at 9:44 a.m.

Carried