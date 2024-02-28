By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

There has been a lot of activity recently at Hellyer’s Foodland with renovations underway. The Hellyers say there is no set date for re-opening as of yet.

Photo taken from Facebook Photo: Workers continue with renovations upstairs at Hellyer’s Foodland.

The roof replacement is almost complete. Inside the store the electrical work is also near completion. New propane tanks have been installed and duct work has been done. The next steps are to install a new shed, new flooring and new shelving.

Coolers and freezers are ordered and possibly arriving as early as the end of April. Then the coolers and freezers have to sit running for a few weeks empty.

Photo Credit: Kara Hellyer Photo: Workers on the roof of Hellyer’s Foodland.

During the two weeks of actual winter in January and with all the challenges like snow, wind, storms… the structure went up, and all the burnt parts of the store were removed.

Photo taken from Facebook Photo: The interior walls on the west side of Hellyer’s Foodland showing the burnt area that was removed and replaced.

Kara and Kyle Hellyer say the workmen “removed the items to outside the store, and the snow came in hard, covering all the sad burnt up store pieces.” They say unfortunately this activity left a big mess. The Hellyers wish “to apologize for the rubbish from the debris of the fire, and it possibly floating around town as the snow melted.” Since then, they say “we have placed a fence, to keep the cleaning ongoing.”

Photo taken from Facebook Photo: The new propane tanks recently installed at Hellyer’s Foodland.

The Hellyers say “We are working so hard to get things done with the resources we have and we appreciate the community’s supporting words of encouragement.”

Photo taken from Facebook