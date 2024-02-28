Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. Report Seven Impaired Related Charges In The First Five Weeks Of 2024

Media Release

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – In the first five weeks of 2024, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid seven impaired related charges. This number is unacceptable, we need to work on bringing this number down to zero.

On January 1, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP arrived at a single motor vehicle collision on Concession 7 and located a vehicle in the bush. While officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 34-year-old of Chatsworth Township was charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) 80 Plus.

On January 1, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 6 in the Municipality of West Grey. The OPP observed a vehicle driving at varying speeds and conducted a traffic stop. While officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 23-year-old of the Town of the Blue Mountains was charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, Operation while Impaired – BAC 80 plus.

On January 4, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP were notified of an impaired driver operating a U-Haul vehicle. The OPP located the vehicle in the Wiarton area and the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and brought to a drug recognition expert (DRE). A 17-year-old was charged with: Operation while Impaired – Drugs and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine.

On January 10, 2024, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a motor vehicle that was in the ditch on Road 57B in the Municipality of Grey Highlands. The Grey Bruce OPP attended and while officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 39-year-old from Hanover was charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, Operation while Impaired – BAC 80 Plus, Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

On January 26, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP received an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) hit on a suspended driver. The officer could detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage. As a result, a 39-year-old from Owen Sound was charged with: Operation while Impaired – BAC 80 plus.

On January 31, 2024, at 6:11 p.m., the OPP observed a vehicle travelling at a rate of speed greater than the posted 80 km/hr on Grey Road 4 in Grey Highlands. The OPP officer conducted a traffic stop. While officers were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 29-year-old of London was charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, Operation while Impaired – BAC 80 Plus, Operation while Prohibited, Driving while under suspension, Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, Speeding 1-49 km/h over posted limit.

On February 3, 2024, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a vehicle fire and an intoxicated individual walking away from the scene. Police located the individual and the driver was displaying signs of impairment. A 58-year-old from Brampton was charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol, Operation while Impaired – BAC 80 Plus.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER CRASHES INTO THE DITCH

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) – On February 16, 2024, at 10:23 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling Highway 6 in Georgian Bluffs when they observed a vehicle upside down in the ditch.

As police were speaking to the driver, the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The driver provided a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) which registered a fail. The driver was transported to the OPP Detachment in Wiarton for further testing.

A 22-year-old from Georgian Bluffs was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 7, 2024.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

IMPAIRED DRIVER INVOLVED IN A COLLISION

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On February 12th, 2024, at 4:44 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 21 in South Bruce Peninsula.

The Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to Highway 21 for a two-vehicle collision. Officers attended and determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment. There were no injuries reported.

A 53-year-old of Grand Valley has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 7, 2024.

The Grey Bruce OPP want to remind the public that if you suspect impaired driving to contact the OPP anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you have any information you can contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; submit a secure Web-Tip at www.cstip.ca; or get the P3 Tips mobile app. You will not be asked to identify yourself; you don’t have to appear in court, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE LEADS TO IMPAIRED BY DRUG CHARGE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding residents to report all suspicious vehicles to police.

On February 7, 2024, at 6:26 p.m., the Grey Bruce OPP received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a business on Berford Street in Wiarton. Upon arrival officers located an individual in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officers spoke to the driver who was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment for further tests by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE)

A 42-year-old from Georgian Bluffs was charged with:

· Operation while Impaired – Alcohol – Drugs

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 29, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL OFFENCES A WEEKLY CALL FOR POLICE

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety.

This reminder comes after the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated several incidents after being contacted by members of the community.

Due to the widespread use of the Internet and technology, incidents of Internet child exploitation continue to steadily increase. With the rapid advancement of technology, along with the ever-changing legal landscape with respect to privacy and restrictions in accessing information from service providers, Internet child exploitation investigations are extremely time consuming and require significant coordination for any police service to carry out.

Child sexual exploitation on the Internet is a community problem requiring support and involvement from not only law enforcement, but parents/guardians, educators, child advocacy organizations, government, and technology providers. Everyone needs to educate themselves to keep children safe and keep predators out of our real and virtual communities.

Parents and caregivers who would like more information or resources can visit www.cybertip.ca and www.protectchildren.ca.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

OPP ASSIST NEYAASHIINIGMIING POLICE SERVICE WITH INVESTIGATION

(NEYAASHIINIGMIING, ON) – One person is facing charges after the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service investigated an incident on January 6, 2024, at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

Police have charged a 56-year-old of North Bruce Peninsula, Ontario with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Indignity to a Human Body, pursuant to section 182(b)

· Fraud Under $5000, pursuant to section 380(1)(b)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Owen Sound on February 29, 2024.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region Crime Unit, OPP Regional Support Team, Provincial Liaison Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

This is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service at 519-534-1233 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation is continuing.