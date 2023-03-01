Peninsula Bruce Trail Club Hosts Family Fun Day Winter Celebration

Submitted by Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

Peninsula Bruce Trail Club Volunteers welcomed the community and PBTC members to the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head on Saturday, February 18th – Family Day Weekend – to celebrate Family Day and banish the winter blahs! From 12:30-4:00 p.m., we gathered together to catch up with each other while hiking, playing board games and enjoying the live music provided by the local, “Market Band”. East coast melodies, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young songs lifted our spirits and got our toes tapping and hands clapping. Musicians – Arwen Robinson, Makenzy Williamson and Jackson Harvey dropped in for a surprise performance to share their live music too.

PBTC Hike Leaders guided a family hike to Williams Cave and Warder’s Side Trail. The temperatures were seasonal, but hikers had to adjust their pace and sometimes strapped on their icers to help hike along the icy patches of hard snow on the trail.

Isla joined the family hike to William’s Cave Side Trail and along the Lion’s Head Harbour. She is telling her hiking story with a drawing. Her boat is yellow! Brian Taylor and “The Market Band” perform at the PBTC Family Fun Day on February 18th.

Families also participated in a Winter Nature Photography Scavenger Hunt – looking for specific nature observations, taking photos of them and returning to the Rotary Hall to show us their photos – to receive their “Take-A-Hike” sticker. Beatrice is going to put her sticker on her water bottle. Freddy is going to put his sticker on his dirt bike. Well done! Isla joined the family hike to William’s Cave Side Trail and along the Lion’s Head Harbour. She is telling her hiking story with a drawing. Her boat is yellow!

Thank you to all the PBTC volunteers for setting up the hot chocolate, arranging the room, leading hikes and welcoming everyone as they came through the door. What a pleasure it is to work with volunteers dedicated to having fun together- whether on the Bruce Trail or at a Winter Party!

Special thanks to Brian Taylor and “The Market Band” as well as the surprise musical drop-in performers! Your music was an essential component to creating a sense of community and camaraderie for the afternoon.

Also, thank you to the kindness of Hellyer’s Foodland for their donation of hot chocolate and Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula for their generous support – including the assistance of Bob Hofstrand.