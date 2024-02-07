New Business: Hungry Hiker Ferndale

Dine In and Take-Out Available

The Hungry Hiker franchise has extended to Ferndale, with the opening of The Hungry Hiker Ferndale at 2832 Hwy 6, just north of Peninsula Pet Supplies.

Open 7am – 3pm to start, with hours extending in the coming months.

Enjoy the well-loved Hungry Hiker menu to start. Dinner menu, heat and eat meals, baking, and soups (even a soup flight!) are in development.

Seniors specials, ongoing specials to try some recipes out, lots of plans.

Owners Linda Bain and Neil Bain look forward to brining your Hungry Hiker favourites to the south end of North Bruce.

Hungry Hiker Ferndale can be reached by phoning 226-927-6154.

Follow The Hungry Hiker facebook page for more information.