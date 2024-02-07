Rotary Club and Christ Church Offering Pancake Supper February 13th

Submitted by Marlene(Mazie)Davies

The Northern Bruce Peninsula Rotary Club and Christ Church Lion’s Head are partnering again to host a shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper for the community of Lion’s Head and Area. The supper will take place at the Rotary Hall, Main Street, Lion’s Head, on Tuesday, February 13th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

It will be a supper with all the trimmings. The cost for this outreach cooperative venture is a “Free Will Donation” with proceeds going to the Bruce Peninsula Hospice.

Come join us. We hope to see you there.