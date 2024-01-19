STONEHILL, Julia “Julie” (nee Wren) – of Lion’s Head, suddenly at Brightshores Health System Lion’s Head on Wednesday December 20, 2023 at the age of 83 years. Devoted wife and best friend of the late John (2023) for 49 years. Dear mother of Mark Stonehill (Joanne), and Lynne Rock, both of Dundas, and John Stonehill (Kim), of Hamilton. Cherished Nana to Mandy, Derek, and Sarah; and great-grandmother of Ashley and Olivia. Sister-in-law of Judy Stonehill, of Dundas. Predeceased by her parents, John and Mary; brother Gordon (wife Betty); brother-in-law, Bruce Stonehill; and great-grandson, Harrison. Sadly missed by friends, Bob and Leann Rouse, and Lois and Wes Rydall. A gathering to celebrate Julie and John’s lives will be announced at a later date. Private family arrangements were made at the Thomas C. Whitcroft Peninsula Chapel, Wiarton 519-534-5341. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association, or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com