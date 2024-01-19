BARTLEY, John Alexander – at Owen Sound Hospital on Monday, December 18, 2023. John Bartley of Stokes Bay in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Linda for 39 years. Cherished father of Leaonda Burley of Stokes Bay and Jeff Bartley and his wife Rene of Stokes Bay. Loving grandpa to Jade and Jasmine. Dear brother of Cindy Thomas (Steve) of Mount Forest and son-in-law of Donna Burley. Predeceased by parents Lila (nee Smith) and Cecil Bartley brothers Dennis, Bert (Audrey) and Rick, sister Janice West (Roy) and father-in-law Cliff Burley.Family and friends were invited to share memories at the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head on Friday, December 22nd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Expressions of remembrance to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com