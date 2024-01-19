TORRA, Charlie – unexpectedly but with Nick by her side at Owen Sound Hospital on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Charlie Torra of Stokes Bay in her 77th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Nick Torra for 36 years. Cherished mother of Cheryl Bennett (Donnie) of Windsor and step-mother of Todd Torra (Judith) of Salmo, B.C. and Terri Torra of Windsor. Much loved grandmother of Michelle (Gerry) and Carlie (Kenny) and GG to her beloved great granddaughters Florence, Avery and Emma. Dear sister of Audrey Bertram, Lucky Cavanaugh (Ron), Trudy Gascon, Donna Morykot (Roy) and Jody Eagen (Kathryn) and sister-in-law of May Eagen, Kathleen Eagen and Gerry Torra (Barbara). Missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Gertrude (nee McDonald) and Hubert Eagen, brother Edward, brothers-in-law Carl Bertram and Gilles Gascon and sons-in-law Rob Proudfoot and Peter Chuchmach.A celebration of life will be held at the Tamarac Island Inn, 240 Tamarac Road, Stokes Bay on Saturday, January 20th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with memories shared at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Windsor Yacht Club, 9000 Riverside Drive East, Windsor on Sunday, January 28th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with memories shared at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Wiarton. Expressions of remembrance to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com