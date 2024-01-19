Repair Café Opening March 9th in Owen Sound

Media Release

Georgian Bluffs, January 9 — In a bid to promote sustainability and empower the community, the Georgian Bluffs Climate Action Team and the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library (OSNGUPL) have partnered to proudly announce the launch of a Repair Café. The Repair Café aims to reduce waste, revive belongings, and make a tangible difference, one repair at a time.

Starting March 9, 2024, and continuing every second Saturday of the month from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., the Repair Café will open its doors at the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library, welcoming individuals to bring in their broken items for assistance with repair, free of charge. Whether it’s clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, or bike repairs, skilled volunteers will be on hand to mend and breathe new life into these items.

“This initiative embodies our commitment to sustainability and community engagement. It’s an opportunity for us all to come together, reduce our carbon footprint, and foster a culture of resourcefulness,” says Danuta Valleau, representative of the Repair Café.

Moreover, the Repair Café is not just about fixing items; it’s also a platform for community interaction. Participants can enjoy refreshments, connect with like-minded individuals, and contribute to a more eco-conscious society.

For those looking to share their expertise and join the cause, the Repair Café welcomes volunteers proficient in various repair skills such as sewing, electronics, furniture restoration, and bike repairs. Interested individuals are encouraged to email GBOSRepairCafe@gmail.com to get involved and become a part of this impactful initiative.

To learn more about the Repair Café and its schedule of events, please visit https://www.osngupl.ca/repair-cafe/

Join us as we take a stand for the ‘Right to Repair’, forging a path towards sustainability, resourcefulness, and a stronger community bond.

About Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library

The Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library is a vibrant community hub dedicated to providing educational resources, fostering literacy, and promoting community engagement.

About Georgian Bluffs Climate Action Team

The Georgian Bluffs Climate Action Team is a grassroots organization committed to promoting environmental sustainability and addressing climate change challenges in the local community.