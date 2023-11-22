Fighting Poverty One Token at a Time: Good Food Box Now More Accessible

Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

The Good Food Box (GFB) is a program that makes fresh fruit and vegetables more accessible and affordable to all our community members. It is delivered to Lion’s Head once a month.

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank is making the GFB available to those struggling financially in our community. Delivery can be arranged if required. You do not need to be a regular food bank client to take advantage of this program. If you reside within the boundaries of Lion’s Head & District Food Bank (Lawrence Road to the south and Maple Drive in the north) you are eligible for payment assistance. This project is especially timely for our community with the temporary closure of Hellyer’s Foodland.

The Food Bank received $2,992.00 to purchase Good Food Boxes over the next 8 months. Funding for this project was made possible by the “Eva Leflar Donor Advised Endowed Fund held by Community Foundation Grey Bruce”.

For more information on the GFB, deadlines for ordering and pickup information check out Lion’s Head Good Food Box Facebook page. Orders can be placed on GFB Facebook messenger before the last Thursday of each month.

*The views and opinions expressed in this publication do not necessarily reflect those of Community Foundation Grey Bruce.