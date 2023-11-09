Peninsula Schools Love To ‘Take Chances, Make Mistakes, And Get Messy!’

BPDS & St Eds School News

Submitted by Emily Cameron, Bruce Peninsula District School

October was a very busy month at Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS). Staff and students took advantage of the warm weather and spent a lot of time outside and participating in hands-on activities – something we LOVE to do!

Throughout the month, all our junior classes (grades 6, 7 and 8) took turns camping at the Outdoor Education Centre. All three classes camped for two nights and three days, participating in many fun outdoor activities like the survival game.

Grade seven teacher, Sarah Peacock, noted, “With the support of amazing educators Keelie and Arthur, we learned about Inuit games, archery, and orienteering. We spent time in the woods, we searched for snakes, frogs, flowers and mushrooms.”

Photo: BPDS Grade 7 Students at the Forest Festival.

Sarah Peacock also reflected on the grade seven trip to the Bruce Grey Forest Festival at Allen Park, near Hanover. Students learned about sustainable forestry, biodiversity, and threats to ecosystems. Peacock said, “Thank you to the educators, students, and conservation partners who put together this event.”

The Secondary Outers class also traveled to the Outdoor Education Centre to participate in their annual ORCKA certification training (canoe and paddling techniques). The class also spent three days hiking along the Bruce Trail for the Fall Hike. Although it was a bit wet and rainy, the days were warm, and the kids had a wonderful time exploring in our own back year. Check out the Outers 2023 Facebook page for all of the pictures.

Kristina Sweatman took a group of 30 kids to the Women in Trades fair at Georgian College. Student learned about unique opportunities for women in trades and got to try their hand at a variety of tasks related to the trades.

Several fall sports teams participated in outdoor events including elementary and secondary cross-country running and elementary soccer.

Elementary students travelled to Saugeen Conservation Area to participate in the Regional Cross Country Race. Stay tuned for a separate article which outlines the entire Cross-Country Season and all of the top runners.

The Secondary Cross-country team went to the Simcoe area to participate in the CWOSSA Cross Country event. There were over 200 runners in some age groups! Travis Vanderkooy placed fourth in Novice Boys, James Wheeler placed 10 and Skylar Campigatto placed 158. Way to go Panthers!

On October 24 the Elementary Soccer teams went to Sauble School to play in the Annual Elementary North Regional tournament. Both teams represented the school well. It was a muddy and slippery day, but everyone gave it their all.

The secondary student body attended a Celebrate Success Assembly early in the month to acknowledge several staff and students for their hard work. Plaques were given out for the 2022/23 Honour Roll Recipients:

Grade 9:

-Carly Burbridge (who also received a cheque for highest overall average)

-Quintin Janknegt

-Cadence Langman

-Jordan McMann

-Mady Raney

-Ellie Robbins

-Bronwyn Stanton

-Erica Thompson

Photo: BPDS 2022/23 Grade 9 Honour Roll Winners.

Grade 10:

-Ezra Bailey (who also received a cheque for highest overall average)

-Ava Cameron

-Kayleigh Baxter

-Skylar Campigatto

-Daniella Connolly

-Lillie Dowd

-Annabelle Galasso

-Matthew Mocny (who also received a cheque for the OSSTF award)

-James Wheeler

Photo: BPDS 2022/23 Grade 10 Honour Roll Students.

Grade 11:

-Lance Chenier

-Paityn Handley

-Luke Belanger

-Sammie Hess

-Cooper Love

-Rowan McKellar

-Thalassa Parent

-Elise Stewart

-Reagan Taylor

-Gracey Williamson (who also received a cheque for highest average)

Photo: BPDS 2022/23 Grade 11 Honour Roll Students.

Congratulations to all of the recipients. Grade 12’s recipients were announced at commencement in the Spring.

There are many more exciting trips, events, and initiatives happening in the near future. Keep visiting the school’s Facebook page for pictures and updates. We are always so blessed to have such wonderful community support. Ashley Earle noted, “Students and staff would like to thank The Christ Church in Lion’s Head for their donation to our school’s nutrition program. The program would not be possible without the generous support of our community.”

Report from the Principal’s Office

Submitted by Brenda Brewer, Principal, and Breanna Heels, Vice-Principal

We have fallen into Fall and will be rolling into Winter soon! It is supposed to snow this week and temperatures are dropping, so we have started to prepare for the next season at school.

In Elementary, both Boys and Girls soccer teams played in the tournament in Sauble against Hepworth, Wiarton and Sauble. Thanks to Coach Mielhausen and Coach Peacock.

Ms. Collins and Ms. Radbourne have started Choir for Kindergarten – Grade 3 and Grade 4-8, and Bucket Drumming for Grade 6-8.

BPDS held its Kindergarten Registration, and we currently have 20 students registered to start JK in 2024-25.

We also had a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Gaga Pit that was installed this year in memory of Alex Spurgeon (see article on front page).

In Secondary, the boys have been busy with Volleyball (Thanks to Coach Clark and Coach Myles), and the girls have been busy with Basketball (Thanks to Coach E. Cameron). Secondary runners have also been competing in Cross Country with Coach Rice and recently, Travis, Skylar and James placed at CWOSSA!

The Outers also recently went on their annual Fall Hike with Mr. Clark and Ms. Myles, and although it was a wee bit soggy, they were troopers and had a great trip!

At St Edmund’s Public School (St. Eds), students enjoyed Take Me Outside Day and had a virtual visit from Scientists in Schools about Structures and Materials and then enjoyed a hands-on activity in the afternoon. They will be having another Scientists in Schools workshop in November on Energy and will also be having a Whimsy Canvas Paint Day too!

St. Eds students have completed their Fall Litter Ambassador Clean Ups in Dunks Bay and on school roads as well. Thanks St. Eds students for helping keep the Peninsula clean and green!

Upcoming Important Dates:

• Elementary Report Cards will be sent home on November 17th

• Secondary Report Cards will be sent home the week of November 20th

• Elementary Parent Teacher Interviews will be on November 23rd from 5-7pm and then on the 24th from 9-11am

• BPDS School Council will be meeting on November 23rd at 7pm in the BPDS Library

• November 24th is a PD Day

If you don’t already follow our Facebook page, you can follow us at Bruce Peninsula DS or St. Edmunds Public School Community to see all of the amazing things happening at the school. If you ever have questions or concerns, give us a call at (519) 793-3211 or by email: Brenda_Brewer@bwdsb.on.ca and Breanna_Heels@bwdsb.on.ca.