Tobermory Youth Play in Young Life Charity Pickleball Tournament

Submitted by Bret Shepley

Young Life hosted their first annual Pickleball Tournament this past weekend and 4 members from Tobermory participated in the Youth division. Sebastian Lough and Mattias Northcotte finished 4th in the 8 team youth division while MacKay and DJ Johnston (youngest team) finished 6th.

The youth continue to improve their level of play and represent our club extremely well.

The outdoor tournament season is wrapping up while discussions are ongoing for indoor tournaments throughout the winter, including development sessions under the banner of “Future Stars” which is preparing Canada’s entry into the 2030 Olympics.

Great work youth.