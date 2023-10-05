New Business: Poltek Hardwood Restoration – Bringing Life Back to Your Floors

Do you have old, damaged hardwood wood floors? Or want a colour change?

Consider Poltek Hardwood Restoration for bringing life back to your floors. Offering custom install, site finish, install pre-finish and old floor restoration.

Poltek Hardwood Restoration started in 2016 in Stratford Ontario. Our family moved here in January 2022 and we have decided to plant our roots deep into the Georgian Bluffs.

Please check out our work on Instagram @patrykmala or facebook Poltek Hardwood Restoration and give us a call for your free estimate. 519-580-WOOD.