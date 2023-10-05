Hellyer’s Foodland Still Awaiting Structural Engineering Report 

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Kara Hellyer of Hellyer’s Foodland says there are currently no updates on the Lion’s Head grocery store. The Hellyers are still awaiting the structural engineering report. The grocery store has been emptied, all items have been either donated, liquidated or disposed of.

Local businesses are currently offering basic food and household items such as eggs, butter, milk, bread and some packaged foods and personal products. Some of the businesses are Garden in Thyme, UPI and Bear Tracks Restaurant in Ferndale; By The Bay in Pike Bay, The Shops at 84 Main and Cindy Lou’s in Lion’s Head. Eat Local Grey Bruce and the Good Food Box Program also have drop off points in Lion’s Head.

The Golden Dawn bus continues to make a weekly trip to Peacock’s Foodland every Thursday, leaving Lion’s Head at 10 a.m. Please call by Wednesday to reserve a seat 519-793-3433.

Peacocks’s Foodland will pack grocery orders for pickup, please email order to fld3340tobermory@sobeys.com

Dona Ashcroft is offering to do grocery shopping for persons requiring such assistance. e-mail: donask@uniserve.com. Facebook :https://www.facebook.com/dona.ashcroft.

There is a food pantry located inside the front entrance of The Shops at 84 Main, at any one time there may be donated vegetables, fruits and packaged food. The selection will vary everyday. Everyone is invited to pick up or leave food items.

Drop-off for local FoodBank

Hellyer’s Foodland was the primary drop off location for the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank. Since the site is not currently available, people wishing to make donations of non-perishable food items can drop the items in the food bin located at the Peninsula Pet Supply during their hours of operation: Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

They are located at 2826 Hwy 6, Lion’s Head. Visit their website at https://www.peninsulapetsupplies.com/