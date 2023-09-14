Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News

Wine & Cheese September 23rd

Submitted by Judy Hurst

Don’t forget members, our first meeting back after taking the summer off is today September 12th. Meetings are open to all members and start at 8pm. We are looking forward to hearing everyone’s voice and discussing ways to keep the branch vibrant and active throughout the fall and winter season.

September also brings the annual Legion week celebrations, designed to educate visitors on the good work local branches do in their communities. As is our tradition, we will be hosting a wine and cheese at the branch on Saturday September 23rd from 1pm to 3pm. And of course, all visitors are invited to stay for the meet draw held afterwards at 4:30pm.

Euchre is returning to the branch this month as well! Friday September 22nd at 7:30pm – come on out for some fun and friendly competition!

September 24th at 11am members are invited to come out to the branch for a work day to tidy up the grounds, and some general maintenance. As your grandmother probably said, “many hands make light work”.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the DJs who made our Saturday night dances the success they were this year! Your music makes our Saturdays shake! We would also like to acknowledge those who gave up their own Saturday nights to work the bar and the door to make sure that all of our guests had a good time and stayed safe. Saturday nights at the legion have become a tradition for so many of our younger community members and they wouldn’t happen without the hard work of so many.

Darts for fun takes place on Thursdays at 7pm. Bring your own darts or use ones at the branch. Come on out and have some fun!

For updates and information: visit our website www.tobermorylegion.com or find us on facebook at RCL Branch 290.