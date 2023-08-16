Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News

“Wendall’s Walk” to Raise Funds for Lion’s Head Hospital

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Rotarian Wendall Thomson will walk from Tobermory to Pike Bay (over 60 kilometres distance) between September 11th and 15th to raise funds for our local Lion’s Head Hospital. Wendall believes in the importance of ‘Keeping Health Care Close to Home’, which is the motto of the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation. Wendall’s fundraising walk will begin at the terminus of Highway 6 in Tobermory, follow south down Highway 6, turning west at Pike Bay Road, and finally turning south on Sutter Drive. His walk is scheduled over four days (in case there is bad weather), and he is hoping to walk just over 20 kilometres a day.

Donations may be made to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation via e-transfer (to admin@bphsfoundation.com), or by cheque sent to the Foundation (at 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, Ontario, N0H 2T0). All donations must be marked to ‘BPH Foundation – Wendall’s Walk’. Tax receipts will be issued for donations of any size (please include your full return mailing address for receipts). See “Wendall’s Walk” ad on page 4.

Another Successful Rotary Pancake Breakfast

Another successful Rotary Pancake Breakfast was held on Sunday, August 6th at the Rotary Pavilion next to Lion’s Head Beach, with approximately 350 people coming out for a delicious breakfast.

Special thanks to ‘Friends of Rotary’ who generously volunteer their time and efforts to help Rotary make these Pancake Breakfast events a success! Our final scheduled Rotary Pancake Breakfast for the season will take place on the Labour Day long weekend, on Sunday, September 3rd, from 9:00 to 11:30 AM at the Rotary Pavilion adjacent to Lion’s Head Beach.

Photo L-R: Past District Governor Tom Robitaille, student volunteer Elise Stewart (behind), Rotarian Cathryn Buckley, and Heather Robitaille at the August 6th Rotary Pancake Breakfast. Photo L-R: New Rotarian Gwen Bestard, Dr. Dave Thomson, and new Rotarian Dan Bryans volunteering at the August 6th Pancake Breakfast. Photo L-R: Friends of Rotary Dennis Morton and Dale Diebel volunteer at the August 6th Rotary Pancake Breakfast.

Rotary once again thanks our very generous corporate and individual sponsors for their contributions towards our Pancake Breakfasts! Our sponsors include Russell and Abby Miners (Miners’ Maple Products), Trace MacKay and Steve Woeller (Terrapin Social Finance), Pat Boyle Concrete, Dr. Pat Duronio, Rick Paciej and Kathy Austin, Barbara Dirckx (RE/MAX Grey-Bruce Realty Inc.), Leroy Dirckx (Atlas World Real Estate Corp.), David Hosken, Howard James, Wilfred Laman (Lion’s Head Beach Motel), Dr. Dave Thomson, Tiffany Embleton and Dan Jorritsma. Our Pancake Breakfast sponsors help us offset breakfast expenses, the costs of putting on these breakfasts, allowing Rotary to have more money to put towards our various local community projects.