Volunteers Needed at St Edmunds Peninsula Museum 

Submitted by St Edmunds Peninsula Museum

Help Wanted! The St Edmunds Peninsula Museum is in dire need of additional volunteers. At present we have a limited number of volunteers that are committed to working in shifts from 2 to 5 hours a day during the months of July and August. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough to cover the full seven days we are open. We desperately need volunteers for Mondays between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Working during these hours could be split between multiple volunteers.

The primary responsibilities are to welcome visitors, monitor their stay in the buildings and be a resource to assist in any inquiries our visitors may have. While local knowledge is an asset, it is not required. Volunteering at the Museum is a positive experience as the visitors are always interested in what the volunteer has to say.

If you are able to help us, please contact Judy Caulfeild-Browne at 519-596-2942 or Cele Eadie at 519-596-2109.

Upcoming Events

We are planning a number of activities and events over the course of the summer:

• Shirley Johnstone recently completed an exhibit honouring local Veteran’s who served in World Wars 1 and 2. While the exhibit is now on display, we intend to have a small ceremony on Saturday, July 2 at 1 PM.

• The Top of the Bruce Wood Carvers Club will return for demonstrations of their craft. They will be on the Museum grounds on Wednesday, July 13 and Wednesday August 11 between noon and 3 PM.

• The local Quilting Club will have a display of their beautiful hand crafted quilts on Saturday, July 9.

• Also coming this summer will be a display on the Official Twinning of Tobermory, Ontario and Tobermory, Scotland. This occurred in 1983 when 25 residents of our village visited our namesake community of Tobermory, Scotland. We later hosted a return delegation from our Scottish friends.

The museum is important to our community by preserving our history and telling our stories. We are a member of the Ontario Museum Association, are featured on Trip Advisor and Facebook.

Come visit, take part in our events, but most importantly, help us by becoming a volunteer.