BPEG Hosts Meeting June 1 On MNBP First Ever Climate Action Plan

Submitted by BPEG

The Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) will hold its first meeting since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

On June 1, 2022, 7 p.m. at the Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head, the Municipal Climate Action Committee presents our first ever Climate Action Plan. The plan covers both our municipal government and the broader community and includes:

-A carbon inventory for our community;

-Targets for emissions reduction; and

-Five key areas of action to reach these targets and also to deal with the effects of climate change.

The Council of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula has accepted this plan, adopted its targets, and adopted some key policies to help reach these targets on the municipal side.

Come out and learn about the Climate Action Plan. Everyone is welcome.