Bruce Peninsula O.P.P. News: Canada Day Traffic Campaign Results 

Media Release

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took part in the Canada Day Week traffic campaign which ran from June 24, 2023, until July 2, 2024. The campaign focused on lifesaving equipment, seatbelts, helmets, PFDs along with impaired driving, aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

The Grey Bruce OPP laid a total of 272 traffic related charges including:

-135 speeding

-10 Stunt driving charges

-31 passenger – fail to properly wear seatbelt

-2 Impaired driving

During the campaign, Grey Bruce OPP investigated 13 motor vehicle collisions.

The motoring public is encouraged to adopt and maintain safe road, trails, and waterways.

INCIDENT IN SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – On July 4, 2023, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident in the town of Wiarton, Municipality of South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers arrived on scene and met with an individual who was taken into custody without incident and transported a local hospital.

While at the hospital, the individual became combative and started grabbing the officer’s firearm. As a result of the struggle, one round was discharged.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result of the police investigation a 24-year-old individual from South Bruce Peninsula is being charged with:

-Disarming a peace officer

-Assault a peace officer

-Resist peace officer

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT RESULTS IN IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGE

(NEYAASHIINIGMIING, ON) – The Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service have charged a Neyaashiinigmiing driver after a traffic complaint.

On July 4, 2023, at 6:23 a.m., officers received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the road at Community Centre Road.

As a result of the investigation, a 57-year-old from Neyaashiinigmiing was charged with the following offences:

– Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

– Operation while impaired

– Operation while prohibited

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The OPP want to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

BIKE PATROL RIDE RESULTS IN IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGE

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a North York driver after conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check point.

On July 2, 2023, at approximately 3:21 p.m., bike patrol officers were conducting a RIDE check point on Lakeshore Boulevard in South Bruce Peninsula. A vehicle entered the RIDE check point and officers determined that the driver had consumed alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old from North York was charged with the following offences:

– Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

– Novice driver – B.A.C above zero

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The OPP want to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

A REMINDER TO OFF-ROAD VEHICLES OPERATORS

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has seen an increase Off Road Vehicles (ORV) on roads, trails, and complaints of ORV’s being on private property across Grey Bruce County.

Grey Bruce OPP would also like to remind riders to check with their local municipality to determine if ORV usage is permitted. Municipalities have the authority to create by-laws to restrict/prohibit usage of ORVs. Ensure that you are on a public trail and not private property. Ensure if a trail permit is required that you have it properly affixed. The OPP would like to offer ORV operators some safety tips and laws surrounding operating ORV’s on the highway:

· For any on road usage, all operators must be at least 16 years old and hold at a minimum a valid G2 or M2 licence. This includes driving the ORV across the road.

· Wear an approved motorcycle helmet.

· ORVs must be driven in the same direction as traffic and on the shoulder where available.

· Vehicles must be registered, plated, and insured.

· No passengers under the age of 8 and the number of occupants is limited to the number of available seating positions.

· Have headlights and taillights on between sunset and sunrise or when the weather is unfavourable.

· If the posted speed limit is 50 km/h or less the limit for the ORV is 20 km/h.

· If the posted speed limit is greater than 50 km/h the limit for the ORV is 50 km/h.

For off road riding drivers must be at least 12 years old, unless directly supervised by an adult or while driving on land occupied by the owner of the ORV.

LEARN MORE at www.ontario.ca/atv

A REMINDER TO TRACTOR OPERATORS

(GREY BRUCE, ON) – An increasing number of farmers are operating from more than one site, which increases the amount of time that farm vehicles are on the road. The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to offer farmers some safety tips and laws surrounding operating tractors on the highway:

· You do not need a driver’s licence to operator a farm tractor or self-propelled implement of husbandry.

· You must be at least 16 years old to drive farm machinery on the highway.

· Operators less than 16-years-old can only drive farm vehicles and machinery directly across the highway.

· It is illegal to operate any farm equipment, on or off highway, while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

· If your driver’s licence has been suspended by an impaired driving conviction, you cannot drive farm machinery on a highway.

· You should drive on the travelled portion of the highway as the shoulder may not be able to support the weight of your farm equipment.

· You shall yield half the roadway to oncoming vehicles.

· You shall have headlights and taillights on between sunset and sunrise or when the weather is unfavourable.

· When towing implements, the rear-most unit must have at least 1 red taillight. Farm vehicles or towed equipment over 2.6 metres wide must have 2 taillights.

· You shall display a slow-moving vehicle sign at the rear of the farm machinery or item that is being towed.

· When displaying a slow-moving vehicle sign, your speeds cannot exceed 40 km/hr.

· Farm wagons and implements drawn behind a farm tractor, pickup truck or any other vehicle must have two separate means of attachment.

· Flood lights and general service lights are useful for field work. They must not be used when operating on a highway.

STUNT DRIVER CHARGED NEAR SAUBLE BEACH

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) – The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Huron County driver with stunt driving.

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 2:01 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Bruce Road 8 in the Municipality of South Bruce Peninsula, after an officer observed it to be travelling in excess of 140km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

As a result, a 37-year-old driver from Huron County has been charged with:

– Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

The driver is also facing a 30-day licence suspension, and their motor vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound at a later date.