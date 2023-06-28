Media Release

June 22, 2023, Chesley, ON – The Regular Meeting of the Board on June 20, 2023 featured the return of a popular Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) year-end tradition. Special guests were joined by family members and friends at the BWDSB Education Centre for the presentation of the 2023 Awards of Excellence honouring the many outstanding contributions made to our local education system.

Trustees took turns recognizing the recipients, each representing a school area, or ‘family of schools.’ From breakfast programs, fundraising, and athletics, to supporting literacy, diversity and equity, and the transition of newcomer families, recipients were thanked and celebrated for a broad range of initiatives.

The Awards of Excellence is an annual recognition held during the final board meeting in June. As it is impossible to capture every individual who contributes to the betterment of education in our schools, the awards are designed to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts and contributions of an individual from each family of schools within the district.

Bluewater District School Board congratulates the following recipients of the 2023 Awards of Excellence:

•Bruce Peninsula District School/Peninsula Shores District School Family of Schools – Nicole Gamble

• Georgian Bay Community School Family of Schools – Sonia Kulakowsky

• Grey Highlands Secondary School Family of Schools – Joan John

• John Diefenbaker Senior School Family of Schools – Jack Davis

• Kincardine District Senior School Family of Schools – Katie Kloosterboer

• Owen Sound District Secondary School Family of Schools – Brenda Long

• Saugeen District Senior School Family of Schools – Ningwakwe George

• Walkerton District Community School Family of Schools – Lance Rock