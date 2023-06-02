Royal Canadian Lion’s Head Branch 202 News

Construction at Branch 202 Will Result in Full Accessibility

Submitted by Sharron Colter,

Public Relations Officer, Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202

Finally, after four years, the Lion’s Head Legion is undergoing construction that will enable a new septic system, which will accommodate the hook up to the wheelchair accessible washroom. The members of the committee responsible for the new addition know who you are and without missing anyone the executive and members want to say thank you. We also want to thank the Northern Bruce Peninsula Biosphere and many individual donors for their generous donations towards this project.

The new ramp installed a few years ago has allowed several members of the legion and the community to access the Legion Hall during many activities using a cane, a walker and/or a wheelchair.

It has been a collaborative public relations effort with fundraising events to raise funds through donations for the new septic bed required by the official building permit from the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to install the wheelchair accessible washroom.

Upon the installation, the Lion’s Head Legion will be totally accessible just in time for the Country Roast Beef dinner held in July and in compliance with the Ministry of Senior and Accessibility requirements.

Planned meetings and events will resume soon. Corn Hole on Mondays and Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. will start soon. You do not have to be a member of the Legion to participate.

Old Schoolhouse Seniors Club will meet for dinner on Tuesday May 30th at 5:00 p.m. at the Legion with speaker, Jack Burt, NBP Fire Chief.

Thursday June 1, 2023 is the General Membership Meeting at 2:00 p.m. at the Legion with the newly elected executive. Attend to support your new executive and find out the winners of the “Three Draw Lottery” for proceeds to the updates in the Legion. There are still some $5.00 tickets available from Don Colter, Lottery chair at 519-793-3473. The draws are for $500.00, $400.00 and $300.00. You could be a winner of one of these prizes.

July 2023, represents the 92nd Anniversary of the Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202, also known as the Swan Lake Legion by the community. The Lion’s Head Legion is located north of Ferndale at the former Swan Lake one room schoolhouse, S.S. #6 since 1964. Many former students attend events at the Legion.

If you are interested in the history of the Lion’s Head Legion and the veterans whom we remember on Remembrance Day, contact Sharron Colter, at 519-793-3473 or dshcolter@eastlink.ca for a copy of her 160 page second edition of “A Historical Review of the Lion’s Head Legion Branch 202 Minute Books from 1931 – 2020” for $25.00 which includes a donation to the Legion Building Fund.

“History is important, as we need to know from where we came, to know where we are going.” Anonymous