BPEG to Visit Bluewater Outdoor Education Centre June 7

Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

The Bruce Peninsula Environment Group will tour the facilities of the Bluewater Outdoor Education Centre on June 7 at 7 p.m. This event is being hosted in lieu of BPEG’s monthly meeting.

Some of the Activities for the evening will include:

– Tour of Lodge and Dining Hall, Classroom facilities with history of the Centre

– Tour of Ray Fenton Barn with history of the Mason Farm and First Nations use before 1873

– ES Fox Observatory tour and a demonstration by the Bluewater Astronomical Society

– Hike to Boat Lake shore with explanation of various educational and ecological features of the property

– Drive to tour campground facilities including composting toilet buildings and off grid solutions at Spry Cabin

Persons wishing to carpool can meet at the Lion’s Head Area at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on BPEG visit bpeg.ca