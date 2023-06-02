Tobermory Legion Branch 290 News: Dunks Bay Rededication Ceremony

Submitted by Elaine Sinha

As one long weekend is already in the rearview mirror we at the branch are looking ahead to summer. It will be good to have some warmer weather or warmer weather that will stick around for a while.

We are hoping for great weather on Sunday, June 11 as that is Decoration Day. There is a church service that day at 10:30 am at the United Church and then at noon (12:00 pm) there will be a Decoration Day service and Rededication Ceremony with the unveiling of the refurbished monument at Dunks Bay. We hope to see many members there, if you have a Legion uniform please wear it. Afterward, there will be refreshments back at the branch.

The next Trivia Night is Friday, June 9 at 7:00 pm. Get a group of friends together and come on out and test your knowledge; a donation to the FoodBank allows you to play.

The first Club L of the season will be on Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am. You need to show proof of I.D. to get in – NO EXCEPTIONS – There is a cover charge of $5.00 for members and $10.00 for non-members. So bring proof of membership or 10 dollars. The D. J. for the inaugural Club L is Summer. Come on out for a night of dancing.

The next General Membership meeting is Tuesday, June 13 at 8:00 pm at the branch. If you are a member and want to know what is going on at the branch then come on out. This will be the last meeting until the fall.

Summer bingo begins on Wednesday, June 7 at the Community Centre. Doors open at 6:15 pm and bingo begins at 7:00 pm. Thank you to the Ladies Auxiliary for running bingo.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.