BPHF Media Release

Wiarton, April 24, 2023 – Back again for its 27th Anniversary, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation (BPHF) on the Bruce Peninsula – one of more than 550 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through the annual campaign.

For one week, from May 1 -7, restaurant owners will donate the full $1.50 (plus tax) from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased to support charities in their community. Guests can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through their restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth, pre-order forms are also available at www.bphfoundation.com.

This year, Tim Hortons restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth are once again supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation. With the government only providing up to 10% of the required funding to keep our hospitals up-to-date with medical equipment, technology and facility upgrades, the balance must be raised by the communities whom our healthcare system serves. Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation supports Grey Bruce Health Services – Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospitals, and contributes to priority needs at the regional hospital in Owen Sound.

“The Wiarton and Hepworth Tim Hortons have made such a positive and lasting impact on local health care through this national fundraising campaign. This sweet fundraiser is enthusiastically embraced by our communities and proves to raise more funds and awareness for Bruce Peninsula patient care year over year. We encourage everyone to share their Smile Cookie selfies on their social media to help spread the word about this wonderful fundraiser for health care on the Peninsula.’’

April Patry, Executive Director, BPH Foundation

“At Tims, we’re incredibly proud of our annual Smile Cookie initiative that directly impacts each and every community in which we operate”, says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “With the support of guests, restaurant owners, team members and volunteers across the country, we look forward to directly supporting hundreds of organizations in communities across the country.”

Tim Hortons has been raising funds for local charities for 27 years. Last year, Tim Hortons restaurants raised a record breaking $15 million for local charities and community groups – an incredible accomplishment contributing to the Smile Cookie legacy of over $92 million raised since the program’s inception.

About TIM HORTONS®

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.