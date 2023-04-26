10 Easy Spring Hikes From the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

Submitted by Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

We are ready to embrace Spring – migrating birds are returning, Spring ephemerals and wildflowers are popping up, and Spring Peepers are peeping!

Join us for one, several or all of these Spring Easy Hikes. Easy hikes are generally <5 km in length, 1 ½- 2 hour in duration (some exceptions), at a leisurely pace, generally on level terrain and in a small group.

All of these Easy Spring Hikes have a conservation theme and most will have an expert or nature guide to provide interpretation along the hike. All of these hikes are free, however you must register to participate in the hike. You can read the hike descriptions and register here: https://www.pbtc.ca/hikes.

If you have questions, please contact Marg – pbtcoutreach@gmail.com. We look forward to having you celebrate Spring by joining us on this Spring Easy Hike Series!

End-to-End Celebrations – PBTC Spirit Squad Volunteers Needed!

Submitted by: Marg Glendon – PBTC Outreach and Membership Director

If you were in Tobermory on September 11, you would have heard the group of End to End hikers before you saw them! Sweaty, smiling, hugging, cheering – as they approached the Northern Bruce Trail Cairn.

I had the pleasure of welcoming this group of hardy hikers at our “Peninsula End to End” celebration table. Their accomplishment of hiking the entire Peninsula Section of the Bruce Trail made me feel proud and happy too – and I didn’t even hike with them! That’s because I was one of a small team of “Spirit Squad Volunteers”.

What’s a “Spirit Squad Volunteer”?

Spirit Squad Volunteers are an important part of PBTC End to End Celebrations! As a PBTC Spirit Squad Volunteer, you will organize a simple reception for PBTC End to End Hike Groups and cheer the hikers on, as they reach their final destination – Northern Bruce Trail Cairn. Orientation and materials provided. It’s FUN!

If you have positive energy and enjoy helping others celebrate accomplishments – join the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC) Spirit Squad Volunteer Team! For more information email: pbtcoutreach@gmail.com.