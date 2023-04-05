March Saw Big Climate Goals at BPDS

Submitted by Emily Cameron

BPDS school spirit came in like a Panther in March and went out like a Panther! There was so much going on at BPDS, it is hard to fit it all into one article.

March was our Climate Change Goals month. There were several initiatives that focused on ways to reduce our carbon footprint such as our recycling and compost program run by Nora Scott’s grade three/ four class.

Scott said, “The class has been doing an amazing job managing the recycling at BPDS. Everyday they collect the recycling from across the school and bring it to the recycling dumpster. The students have demonstrated responsibility and innovation while tackling this task!”

She went on to say, “Earlier in the year, they noticed that non-recyclable items would often end up in the recycling bins. Keen to educate their community about proper recycling, the students visited classrooms to remind school community members of what can and can’t be recycled. They are happy to report that recycling habits have improved across the school.”

The World Cultures Class is starting a Textile Recycling Event. Community members can bring gently used items – good quality used clothing, electronics (working or not), books, and kitchenware – to the school for donation.

The students will sort, bag and box the items to be picked up by CP4CP on behalf of the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy. Items will be weighed and for every 23lb garbage bag of used items, the school will earn money to go towards the Eco-School program. In turn, money will also be raised for Cerebral Palsy research and support for families.

Grade 12 student, Chloe Cameron, said, “This is a great way to clean out your closet for a good cause. It teaches all of us to be kind to one another and the environment.”

Emily Cameron’s Green Industries class competed in the first ever Seed Olympics. Students had to create fruits that would disperse seeds in four categories: longest roll, stickiest, longest float, and furthest propulsion. Cameron said, “It was a messy and fun way to learn about seed dispersal and the importance of sustainability!”

March 22 was World Water Day. Classes recognized the day by completing activities focused on water conservation. The secondary Natural Disasters Class built clay watersheds and learned about how to reduce our water footprint.

Moreover, the entire student body participated in the Great Gulp. All staff and students were encouraged to bring in their reusable water bottles and simultaneously take a giant gulp of water. This unified act symbolized the importance of protecting our precious natural resources, as it gave students an opportunity to talk about all the little things we can do in our daily lives, which have a big impact on the environment.

Photo Credit: Tara Stanton Photo: BPDS students participated in the Great Gulp.

There were also many extra-curricular events taking place. On March 3, students participated in the annual Legion Public Speaking contest. There were many excellent speeches and all participants were enthusiastic. The winners were:

• Intermediate/Senior:

-first place – Aria

-second place – Nick

-third place (tie) – Lexi and Scarlett

• Junior:

-first – Mabel

-second – Erica

-third – Addy

• Primary:

-first – Sophia

-second – Kailey

-third – Ahilleas

First place winners went on to the district public speaking competition in Owen Sound on March 25. Mabel and Sophia competed against several students from other schools, and both placed second in their respective divisions. Aria won first in the Intermediate division and is off to Fergus to compete in the regionals.

Also on March 3, secondary students completed the 3×3 basketball intermural championships. Four teams battled it out for the coveted 3×3 trophy. Many students came out to watch and it was a great way to celebrate athletics at BPDS.

On March 10, intermediate classes held a winter carnival to help usher in March break. All elementary students spent the entire day outside participating in a variety of activities like shlockey and relay races.

Secondary students did not want the elementary students to have all the fun and held several food-fiesta lunch time activities on the same day. The Secondary Student’s Council sold pizza as a fundraiser for future events. Also, OSAID (Ontario Students Against Drunk Driving) held a BYOB parfait extravaganza – bring your own banana – in order bring awareness about drunk driving. The staff were also treated to tacos. It was a great way to spend the last day at school before the break.

Back in February, James and Grace Wheeler travelled to OFSAA ski races in Peterborough. Grace placed. James placed. Coach Jen Cameron noted, “Congratulations to both!”

Also in February, grade seven and eight students travelled to PSDS to meet up with neighboring schools to participate in the Bimose Maamawi (Walking Together) program. Bob Bell, one of the coordinators, explained that the program was “developed to bring together the Grade 7/8 students from Kikendaasogamig at Neyashiinigmiing and the four surrounding schools BPDS, PSDS, Sauble and Hepworth’s 7/8s to promote healthy living and relationships through physical and wellness activities.”

Bimose Maamawi will see each school host and visit Kikendaasogamig. All costs for this program will be covered by The Access the Action Grant. The activities on February 24 included: Spirit Rock Winter Hike with Bagida’waad Alliance, Road Hockey, Dog Sledding with Green Feet, Ecosystem Services Inc., Archery and Learning about Smudging, Beading, Momentum Volleyball Clinic, HAP (Holistic Arts-based Program) from SOAHAC, Board Games (Chess, Crokinole, Pictionary).

Bell went on to say, “A great time was had by all and we would like to thank all the program leaders and we look forward to more days like this building healthy relationship.”

There are many more upcoming events and activities this spring including elementary basketball, secondary track and field and badminton, the school play, the Outers Algonquin trip, elementary trip to Neyashiinigmiing, Earth Day activities and more! The staff wants to thank all parents, guardians, and local businesses for their ongoing support with many of these initiatives. We have a great extended Panther family!